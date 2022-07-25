Verizon outage reported across region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Verizon outage has been reported throughout the Tri-State region Sunday afternoon.

According to customer service, an outage began in Ohio and spreads to the West Virginia and Kentucky border.

In a statement provided to WSAZ, Verizon says:

“A third-party fiber cut is causing service interruption for some customers in parts of the Charleston-Huntington area. Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with our vendor partners to resolve this issue quickly.”

No word on estimated restoration time or how many customers may be affected.

Officials in Greenup County are warning impacted customers to try 606-473-1411 if they cannot get through to 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.