West Virginia State Police investigating after two shot during fight

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large fight in Princeton ended with shots fired and two people transported to the hospital, according to West Virginia State Police.

The report from state police states the incident happened Sunday, July 24 at 9:30 p.m. along Middlesex Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they discovered two people had been shot. Both were taken to a hospital.

Further information has not been released.

