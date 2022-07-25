Advertisement

Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two...
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman faces kidnapping and rape charges after deputies say she sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office was notified Sunday about possible sexual assault of the boy.

The boy’s parent told investigators she thought her son was spending the night with a friend but later found out that wasn’t the case.

According to a release from Thoroughman’s office, Polachek would have the boy over to her apartment when her husband was away at work, including allowing him to smoke marijuana.

The boy was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the news release.

Polachek is in custody in the Scioto County Jail. Her bond is $400,000. She’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Sheriff Thoroughman said more charges are possible in the case.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon service restored following outage Sunday
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Woman hit by train identified
A car crash early Sunday morning left a driver dead and a passenger injured.
Driver killed in early morning crash
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville,...
Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

A cement truck overturns on the Southbound entrance ramp to US 119 Monday afternoon.
Accidents causing major delays in Kanawha County
Puppy and kitten milestones
Puppy and kitten milestones
Bookmark Monday | Trending books at West Huntington Library
Bookmark Monday | Trending books at West Huntington Library
Plexaderm
Plexaderm