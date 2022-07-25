Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman faces kidnapping and rape charges after deputies say she sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office was notified Sunday about possible sexual assault of the boy.

The boy’s parent told investigators she thought her son was spending the night with a friend but later found out that wasn’t the case.

According to a release from Thoroughman’s office, Polachek would have the boy over to her apartment when her husband was away at work, including allowing him to smoke marijuana.

The boy was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the news release.

Polachek is in custody in the Scioto County Jail. Her bond is $400,000. She’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Sheriff Thoroughman said more charges are possible in the case.

