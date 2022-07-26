17 arrested during Pikeville PD drug roundup

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Police Department executed a drug roundup Tuesday morning, looking to arrested suspected drug dealers in the city.

“We want to surprise them. Get up early, wake them up, get them out of bed,” said Tony Conn, the Pikeville Police Department public information officer.

Detectives got sealed indictments on 21 people after an extensive months long investigation.

“We do know who they are. We’re not going to overlook it. We’re not going to put up with it,” said Michael Riddle, the Pikeville police chief.

Officers found drugs and opioids including heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“It makes us smile because that’s one less drug dealer that we have to worry about that’s dealing this death, especially fentanyl,” Conn said.

Now that Dalton’s Law is in effect in Kentucky, those arrested trafficking fentanyl will face harsher sentences.

“More bite to the bark, so yeah they’re not facing six months or five months. They’re facing years now,” Conn said.

During the roundup, officers found guns that belonged to convicted felons which tacked on additional charges.

“We’ve already got some guns off the streets that was in the hands of convicted felons. We’ve got more drugs off the street, so this is already successful,” Riddle said.

As officers served the warrants, they were cautious, as it’s just weeks after the deadly shooting in Allen, Kentucky, that took the lives of three police officers and a K-9 officer.

“After something tragic like that, we try to be more aware and try to use good tactics,” Riddle said. “But at the end of the day, sometimes all the tactics in the world can’t help for what you might be walking into and so we just try to watch each other’s backs.”

Officer Chandler Nelson was cousins with Deputy William Petry who died. He says it’s hard not to think about that night during these roundups.

“You just have to be vigilant at all times and know what’s going on,” Nelson said. “When you see movement like that, now the first thing that comes to your mind is does he have a gun?”

Officers say they just focus on doing their job with heightened awareness, making sure they’re as prepared as they can possibly be.

“The main thing is everyone makes it back here safe and gets to go home to their families,” Riddle said.

Officers arrested 17 people on Tuesday. They are all booked at the Pike County Detention Center.

