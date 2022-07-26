3 W.Va. Teacher of the Year finalists from our region

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three out of the 10 finalists for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year are from our area.

They are as follows: Wayne County’s Sarah Bailey from Buffalo Middle School, Lisa Bryant from Point Pleasant Primary School in Mason County, and David Patrick from Dupont Middle School in Kanawha County.

The state teacher of the year and school service personnel of the year will be announced Sept. 13 during a ceremony at the West Virginia Cultural Center in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.