Advertisement

Construction of new horse racing facility in Boyd Co. expected to begin later this year

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build an equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky plans to build the racing facility on 177 acres near Ashland.

It is expected to create more than 200 permanent jobs, in addition to the union labor that will be used during construction. Nearly $1 million in new tax revenues are expected to be generated each year.

The racetrack, being designed by Populous and in consultation with the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, will feature a 660-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000, placing it among the premier quarter horse racing tracks in the nation.

“This project is as much about economic development as it is the quarter horse community,” said Larry Lucas, Chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. “We are very grateful and humbled by the confidence shown by the commission and the support from the governor’s office, the Mountain legislative caucus, Boyd County, the city of Ashland and the people of eastern Kentucky.”

While quarter horse racing will serve as the centerpiece of the project, plans call for year-round use for quarter horse shows and competitions, as well as an adjacent entertainment complex.

“We are excited to take the next step in our journey to bring a world-class facility to Boyd County,” said Prentice Salter, CEO of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. “We will continue to work closely with the KHRC, our quarter horse partners and the community as we build something that all Kentuckians can be proud of.”

“We have all rallied behind this project because we understand what it will mean for our community – from jobs to tax revenues to quality of life,” Chaney said. “Revolutionary Racing has been a true partner with us throughout this process and we look forward to them being part of our community for many years to come.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Boyd Co. Fiscal Court approves leasing old Sears building for horse racing gaming center

Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Tuesday afternoon.(Revolutionary Racing Kentucky)
Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Tuesday afternoon.(Revolutionary Racing Kentucky)
Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Revolutionary Racing is awarded new racetrack license by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Tuesday afternoon.(Revolutionary Racing Kentucky)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two...
Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy
West Virginia State Police investigating after two shot during fight

Latest News

Matthew McDavid faces charges related to child sexual abuse material
KSP arrests Catlettsburg man for possessing child sexual abuse material
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
DMV resumes driver services amid computer outage
Back to school trends
Back to school trends
W.Va teacher of the year to throw first pitch at Reds game
W.Va. teacher of the year to throw first pitch at Reds game