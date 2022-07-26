Crash closes one lane of interstate in work zone

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on I-64 West sent at least one person to the hospital and has closed the slow lane in a construction zone.

The crash happened about 1 Tuesday morning about a mile east of the Huntington Mall.

Cabell County dispatchers say only one car was involved, but that car rolled over. Dispatchers were unsure how many people were inside the vehicle, but at least one was taken to the hospital.

The crash also moved a divider that is part of the construction work. Crews are trying to get the divider straightened ahead of the morning rush.

The slow lane is closed about a mile east of the Huntington Mall exit.

