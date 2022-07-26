Advertisement

Crash closes one lane of interstate in work zone

A single vehicle crash a mile east of the Huntington Mall exit has closed one lane of I-64 West...
A single vehicle crash a mile east of the Huntington Mall exit has closed one lane of I-64 West in a construction zone.(I Reporter)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash on I-64 West sent at least one person to the hospital and has closed the slow lane in a construction zone.

The crash happened about 1 Tuesday morning about a mile east of the Huntington Mall.

Cabell County dispatchers say only one car was involved, but that car rolled over. Dispatchers were unsure how many people were inside the vehicle, but at least one was taken to the hospital.

The crash also moved a divider that is part of the construction work. Crews are trying to get the divider straightened ahead of the morning rush.

The slow lane is closed about a mile east of the Huntington Mall exit.

