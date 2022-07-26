Advertisement

Delays reported on I-77 Northbound following crash

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Northbound lane of I-77 is shut down Tuesday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

Dispatchers say the accident happened near mile marker 133 near the Fairplain exit.

Crews are on scene trying to clean up debris and fuel from the interstate.

No word if anyone was injured in the crash.

