Delays reported on I-77 Northbound following crash

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Northbound lane of I-77 is shut down Tuesday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

Dispatchers say the accident happened near mile marker 133 near the Fairplain exit.

Crews are on scene trying to clean up debris and fuel from the interstate.

No word if anyone was injured in the crash.

