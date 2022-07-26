Advertisement

DMV resumes driver services amid computer outage

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A workaround has been developed to allow the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles to resume processing Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), driver’s licenses, instruction permits, and driver’s license reinstatement transactions.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said Tuesday, “We are grateful to the Office of Technology for continuing to work around-the-clock to find ways for us to resume services and process licensing transactions for our customers.  This has been a difficult week, and we apologize to the citizens of West Virginia for any inconvenience.”

DMV officials say they will continue to utilize workarounds for many of the vehicle services transactions, and work closely with the Office of Technology until all services are restored.

