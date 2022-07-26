Emergency crews respond after report of possible fall into Scioto River

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies and fire rescue crews have responded late Tuesday afternoon to State Route 348 near Lucasville after a report of a possible fall into the Scioto River.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said there was a report that someone had fallen into the river.

Officials say Portsmouth Fire Department’s rescue boat has been request to assist in the search.

No further information has been released.

