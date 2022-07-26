Advertisement

Emergency crews respond after report of possible fall into Scioto River

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies and fire rescue crews have responded late Tuesday afternoon to State Route 348 near Lucasville after a report of a possible fall into the Scioto River.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said there was a report that someone had fallen into the river.

Officials say Portsmouth Fire Department’s rescue boat has been request to assist in the search.

No further information has been released.

