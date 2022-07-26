Free meal program continues for Kanawha County students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With school just over the horizon, school officials in our region are providing meals for students whose families need assistance.
Kanawha County Schools is continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch at school for the 2022-2023 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program (CEP).
This is the fourth year the CEP will provide students meals in what officials call “high-poverty areas.”
This program is an easier way of collecting, approving and verifying families eligible for assistance.
According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, if at least 40% of the student body is approved to receive free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the CEP program.
Kanawha County Schools say they expect all 68 schools to participate in feeding nearly 25,000 students throughout the school year.
Free summer meals for students continue through Aug. 12.
Adults may also receive meals, but must pay at the time of receiving the meal.
Officials say the meal must be eaten at the location they received it from.
Meals are available at the following locations and times:
|Locations
|Dates and Times
|Central Elementary
900 Helene Street, St. Albans
|June 1 - Aug. 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
|Elk Elementary
3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston
|June 1- Aug 12,2022
Breakfast: 8:00-9:00am
Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
|Flinn Elementary
2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston
|June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
|Overbrook Elementary
218 Oakwood Rd., Charleston
|June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
|Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center
261 Staunton Ave., Charleston
|June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
|Damous Center
218 D. Street, Charleston
|June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
|East Bank Middle School
1st Ave & Brannon St., East Bank
|July 25-29, 2022 & August 1-5, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:00-11:30 a.m.
|Riverside High School
1 Warrior Way, Belle
|Aug 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
