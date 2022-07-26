Advertisement

Free meal program continues for Kanawha County students

With school just over the horizon, school officials in our region are providing meals for...
With school just over the horizon, school officials in our region are providing meals for students whose families need assistance.
By Cody Wilson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With school just over the horizon, school officials in our region are providing meals for students whose families need assistance.

Kanawha County Schools is continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch at school for the 2022-2023 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program (CEP).

This is the fourth year the CEP will provide students meals in what officials call “high-poverty areas.”

This program is an easier way of collecting, approving and verifying families eligible for assistance.

According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, if at least 40% of the student body is approved to receive free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the CEP program.

Kanawha County Schools say they expect all 68 schools to participate in feeding nearly 25,000 students throughout the school year.

Free summer meals for students continue through Aug. 12.

Adults may also receive meals, but must pay at the time of receiving the meal.

Officials say the meal must be eaten at the location they received it from.

Meals are available at the following locations and times:

LocationsDates and Times
Central Elementary
900 Helene Street, St. Albans		June 1 - Aug. 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
Elk Elementary
3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston		June 1- Aug 12,2022
Breakfast: 8:00-9:00am
Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm
Flinn Elementary
2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston		June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
Overbrook Elementary
218 Oakwood Rd., Charleston		June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center
261 Staunton Ave., Charleston		June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
Damous Center
218 D. Street, Charleston		June 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm
East Bank Middle School
1st Ave & Brannon St., East Bank		July 25-29, 2022 & August 1-5, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Riverside High School
1 Warrior Way, Belle		Aug 1- Aug 12, 2022
Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am
Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two...
Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
West Virginia State Police investigating after two shot during fight

Latest News

Investigation into shots-fired incident continues
Investigation into shots-fired incident continues
High water is causing a mess Tuesday for residents in the Baisden area of Mingo County.
High water causing issues in part of Mingo County
Emergency crews respond after report of person falling into Scioto River
Floyd County Flooding
Heavy rain causes flooding in Floyd County, Ky