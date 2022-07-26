Free meal program continues for Kanawha County students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With school just over the horizon, school officials in our region are providing meals for students whose families need assistance.

Kanawha County Schools is continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch at school for the 2022-2023 school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program (CEP).

This is the fourth year the CEP will provide students meals in what officials call “high-poverty areas.”

This program is an easier way of collecting, approving and verifying families eligible for assistance.

According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, if at least 40% of the student body is approved to receive free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the CEP program.

Kanawha County Schools say they expect all 68 schools to participate in feeding nearly 25,000 students throughout the school year.

Free summer meals for students continue through Aug. 12.

Adults may also receive meals, but must pay at the time of receiving the meal.

Officials say the meal must be eaten at the location they received it from.

Meals are available at the following locations and times:

Locations Dates and Times Central Elementary

900 Helene Street, St. Albans June 1 - Aug. 12, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm Elk Elementary

3320 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston June 1- Aug 12,2022

Breakfast: 8:00-9:00am

Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm Flinn Elementary

2006 McClure Parkway, Charleston June 1- Aug 12, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm Overbrook Elementary

218 Oakwood Rd., Charleston June 1- Aug 12, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm Kanawha Valley Enrichment Center

261 Staunton Ave., Charleston June 1- Aug 12, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm Damous Center

218 D. Street, Charleston June 1- Aug 12, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:30-12:00pm East Bank Middle School

1st Ave & Brannon St., East Bank July 25-29, 2022 & August 1-5, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:00-11:30 a.m. Riverside High School

1 Warrior Way, Belle Aug 1- Aug 12, 2022

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00am

Lunch: 11:00-12:00pm

