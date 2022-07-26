Advertisement

High water reported in Floyd County

weather
weather(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Several areas of Floyd County are experiencing high water, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel are responding to different locations throughout the county and there are also reports of water inside homes.

Officials also report Tuesday that a water rescue is ongoing near Allen city and Dwale just North of Prestonsburg.

This is a developing story.

If you are experiencing high water in your neighborhood, send WSAZ pictures and video by clicking the link below:

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two...
Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy
West Virginia State Police investigating after two shot during fight

Latest News

fwf
first warning forecast
Summer fun at Dollywood Parks and Resorts
Summer fun at Dollywood Parks and Resorts
Coping with hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Coping with hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Big Sandy Health Care talks their black lung clinic
Big Sandy Health Care talks their black lung clinic program