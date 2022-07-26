High water reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Several areas of Floyd County are experiencing high water, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel are responding to different locations throughout the county and there are also reports of water inside homes.

Officials also report Tuesday that a water rescue is ongoing near Allen city and Dwale just North of Prestonsburg.

This is a developing story.

