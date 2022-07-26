Advertisement

High water risk amps up this week

Wettest week of summer ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A little appetizer rain shower and thunder pattern occurred on Monday. Scattered downpours soaking the ground in a few Central WV and Coalfield communities. The culprit for the new rains focused on a tropical air mass characterized by high humidity, moisture laden clouds and light winds. Since the front associated with that atmosphere will lay across the region this week there will be periods of rain and thunder this week.

Tuesday will see downpours with thunder arriving via I-64 Louisville to Lexington during the morning hours. The heavens will threaten most of the day with waves of rain and thunder passing periodically not only Tuesday but also Wednesday through Friday.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday then near 80 the rest of the week. Overnight lows will find a floor when the drop to 68-70. Patchy fog will also form every night in the soupy air mass.

Odds favor a drying period by the weekend with sunshine in time for the conclusion of the Cabell and Jackson WV Fairs.

Given the history of high water this spring-summer, eyes will be on street flooding downpours first then our streams for probable high water.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Sunday Morning.
Woman hit by train identified
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
A car crash early Sunday morning left a driver dead and a passenger injured.
Driver killed in early morning crash
Jessica Beall, 32, was arrested Saturday evening after a high-speed pursuit in Barboursville,...
Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Latest News

fwf
First Warning Forecast | Damp week ahead
fwf
first warning forecast
Drew Narsutis delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 25th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Jul 24
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Jul 24