High water risk amps up this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A little appetizer rain shower and thunder pattern occurred on Monday. Scattered downpours soaking the ground in a few Central WV and Coalfield communities. The culprit for the new rains focused on a tropical air mass characterized by high humidity, moisture laden clouds and light winds. Since the front associated with that atmosphere will lay across the region this week there will be periods of rain and thunder this week.

Tuesday will see downpours with thunder arriving via I-64 Louisville to Lexington during the morning hours. The heavens will threaten most of the day with waves of rain and thunder passing periodically not only Tuesday but also Wednesday through Friday.

The clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday then near 80 the rest of the week. Overnight lows will find a floor when the drop to 68-70. Patchy fog will also form every night in the soupy air mass.

Odds favor a drying period by the weekend with sunshine in time for the conclusion of the Cabell and Jackson WV Fairs.

Given the history of high water this spring-summer, eyes will be on street flooding downpours first then our streams for probable high water.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.