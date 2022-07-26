Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews say an investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond early Tuesday morning.

They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the body in the retention pond next to Southland Church.

Lexington police, firefighters and the Fayette County coroner were all at the scene.

Police say the body had been in the water there for quite some time. At this point, they are not saying whether or not they think foul play was involved.

All inbound lanes of Richmond Road, near New Circle Road, were blocked while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

I'm told police and the coroner are looking into a body that was found this morning in water along Richmond Road. Right now details are sparse, but fire crews did confirm that they pulled a body out of the retention pond next Southland Church. I'll have more on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/h88xqnBx5A — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 26, 2022

