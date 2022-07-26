Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found in Lexington pond

They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the...
They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the body in the retention pond next to Southland Church.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews say an investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond early Tuesday morning.

They were called around 6:45 a.m to the 2300 block of Richmond Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the body in the retention pond next to Southland Church.

Lexington police, firefighters and the Fayette County coroner were all at the scene.

Police say the body had been in the water there for quite some time. At this point, they are not saying whether or not they think foul play was involved.

All inbound lanes of Richmond Road, near New Circle Road, were blocked while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story.

