Advertisement

KSP arrests Catlettsburg man for possessing child sexual abuse material

Matthew McDavid faces charges related to child sexual abuse material
Matthew McDavid faces charges related to child sexual abuse material(Kentucky State Police)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Boyd County, Kentucky is facing charges after officers conducted an undercover investigation related to child sexual abuse material.

Officers with the Kentucky State Police arrested Matthew McDavid, 45, of Catlettsburg, Ky after officers said McDavid shared sexually explicit images online.

Officers with the Ashland Police Department initiated the investigation but coordinated efforts with troopers from KSP due to the suspect’s home being outside the police departments jurisdiction, according to investigators.

A search warrant was executed at McDavid’s home on July 21 where equipment used in the alleged crimes was seized, troopers said.

Troopers said McDavid is charged with ten counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12, ten counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

McDavid is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Police lights graphic
Sheriff’s office warns of foot pursuit
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two...
Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy
West Virginia State Police investigating after two shot during fight

Latest News

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
DMV resumes driver services amid computer outage
Back to school trends
Back to school trends
W.Va teacher of the year to throw first pitch at Reds game
W.Va. teacher of the year to throw first pitch at Reds game
Melissa De La Cruz talks 'After Life'
Melissa De La Cruz talks ‘After Life’