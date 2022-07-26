Advertisement

Man injured in apparent shooting

Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement officers are on the scene Monday night of an apparent shooting at a mobile home park in the Altizer area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue.

Zerkle said a man was reportedly shot in the face and taken to a hospital. Authorities are working to confirm if he was actually shot. The victim’s condition is unknown.

According to deputies at the scene, a man crashed a motorcycle into a parked car there. Afterward, the man who was on the motorcycle and another man got into a fight. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, but deputies say no one witnessed an actual shooting.

The man who had been on the motorcycle was taken in an ambulance to the hospital. They say the suspect who fired the gun took off on foot into the woods. Deputies say a K-9 was being used to search for him, but they halted that search just before 10 p.m.

As of around 10:30 p.m., the suspect still has not been located.

Among the agencies who responded to the scene are the Huntington Police Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and Cabell County EMS.

We continue to have a crew at the scene.

