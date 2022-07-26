Advertisement

Second probable case of Monkeypox identified in West Virginia

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WSAZ) – The second probable case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Yesterday the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department did test an individual with probable Monkeypox, said Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Out of respect for patient privacy, no additional information will be released.

The Bureau of Public Health and the Health Department are working to identify more individuals who might be at risk.

“I just want to remind everyone that the threat to West Virginians from Monkeypox is low,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, “There is a vaccine that is available; however, it is in short supply at this time. Those vaccines are available for anyone who is a close contact of a positive Monkeypox case.”

First probable case of Monkeypox reported in West Virginia

For West Virginia residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

For more information about Monkeypox, click here.

