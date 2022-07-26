Advertisement

State of Preparedness declared for all W.Va. counties ahead of potential flooding

Downpours and steady rain forecast for much of the state this week
Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding.

According to forecasters, there is a potential of flash flooding due to heavy rain.

As part of this State of Preparedness declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, organize appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergency that may develop, and facilitate the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

