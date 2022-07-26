Stuck in the murk and muck this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One of the worst flash floods in St Louis Missouri history occurred on Tuesday morning. A stagnant, super tropical air mass chock full of high octane muggy air unleashing a torrent note seen in the Gateway to the West in a century. When a small piece of the energy that helped spawn the St Louey flood trolled across our Southern Coalfields on Tuesday a series of smaller but still potent flash floods wrought havoc in Floyd Ky. and Mingo WV.

Since this weather pattern of high humidity and light winds is stuck in place in our region through Friday the reality is we are vulnerable to more flash flooding of our own.

So the next 3 days will feature a sky filled with dark clouds laden with water. Anytime some atmospheric disturbance attempts to poke the water balloon in the heavens the result will be a shower or downpour in a thunderstorm.

Since pinpointing when and where a freak gully washer and flash flood will occur is impossible until it shows up on radar, we will continue to urge our readers/viewers to respect the FLOOD WATCH as issued by the National Weather Service. History suggests we have more flash flooding to go through this week before the atmosphere dries out by the weekend.

So we are living amidst a tropically muggy air the next 3 days, one might say “we are stuck in the murk and muck!”

