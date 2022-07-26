Tropical clime spells high-water week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A little appetizer rain shower and thunder pattern occurred on Monday. Scattered downpours soaking the ground in a few Central West Virginia and coalfield communities. The culprit for the new rains focused on a tropical air mass characterized by high humidity, moisture laden clouds and light winds. Since the front associated with that atmosphere will lay across the region this week there will be periods of rain and thunder.

Tuesday will see downpours with thunder arriving via Interstate 64 Louisville to Lexington during the morning hours. The heavens will threaten most of the day with waves of rain and thunder passing periodically not only Tuesday but also Wednesday through Friday.

Given the history of high water this spring-summer, eyes will be on street flooding downpours first then on our streams for probable flooding starting Tuesday. With this pattern holding all week, and some computer projections amassing enough rain to place the region in the top echelon of wet Julys, new high water problems are assured.

One final word while a longshot: it would take 4 inches of rain this week in Huntington and 6 inches in Charleston to move into the top level of wettest July’s since records began.

So if you live in a flood prone area monitor radar at WSAZ.COM as we try to navigate thru the “wettest week of the summer” and that is saying something!

