Advertisement

7-year-old girl dies at park after tree falls on tent, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground...
Officials say a 7-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent in the Elkmont Campground overnight.(László Krizsán via canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNS/Gray News) - A young girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on a tent during the overnight hours at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to the National Park Service, park rangers were called to the Elkmont Campground at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a large maple tree fell and killed a 7-year-old girl.

WHNS reports other family members, including the girl’s father and two siblings, were not hurt.

Officials said the affected campsite and nearby campsites were closed immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away.
Nurse adopted dog of terminally ill patient
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers