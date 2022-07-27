Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power is out Wednesday evening to several people and businesses in South Charleston, including at the Riverwalk Mall, after an accident that involved a vehicle hitting a power pole, crews at the scene say.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. in a business parking lot, and restoration isn’t expected for many customers until around midnight, according to Metro 911.

All businesses in the mall are closed due to no power, according to our crew. Appalachian Power was showing more than 500 customer outages in that area.

Metro 911 reports the area from G Street to Chestnut Street is without power. South Charleston Police are directing traffic in the affected area.

