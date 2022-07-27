Advertisement

Best Virginia advances in TBT

Best Virginia vs. Herd That Preview
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be #1 vs. #2 in The Basketball Tournament regional final Wednesday night in Charleston as Best Virginia locked up a spot by beating Herd That 89-79. Kevin Jones, Jermaine Haley and John Flowers each scored 17 points in the win as they shot 11-23 from three point range.

Herd That was led by James Kelly who had 23 points and Jon Elmore scored 16.

Best Virginia plays the Bucketneers Wednesday night at 7 p.m. for a chance to head to Dayton in the T-B-T round of 16.

