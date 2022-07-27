Cabell County Fair officials hoping weather cooperates

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Fair is set to get underway Wednesday, and fair officials are crossing their fingers the weather doesn’t play out quite the way it’s being forecasted.

“We’re prepared for the rain, but we don’t want it,” fair President Anita Robinson said.

Numerous rounds of showers and storms are expected this week.

“That is a concern if we get major amounts of rain, and if that would happen, we would have to close the fairgrounds down,” Robinson said. “There would be a lot of upset people that have worked a lot of volunteer hours to put this on. A lot of kids would be disappointed.”

The ballfields next to the fairgrounds have been known to flood after a significant rainfall. Fair activities are held on slightly higher ground.

“The river does come up on the backside of the fairgrounds,” Robinson said. “We’d have difficulty putting on a fair with that.”

She says they are concerned high water could become an issue in the parking area.

“We’ve already added extra gravel and have extra gravel on standby,” she said.

Robinson says they’ll have volunteers with tractors and a towing crew on hand to pull cars out if they get stuck.

Charlie Simpson, the fair’s livestock chairman, says the rides will stay open as long as there’s no lightning.

“There are buildings to get inside of to shelter while it’s raining,” he said. “It’s supposed to just be pop-up showers. Hopefully it’ll just hit and miss.”

The fair was cancelled two years ago due to the pandemic. Last year, COVID restrictions were still in place.

They’ve been looking forward this year to finally being back in full force, and they’re hoping the weather doesn’t change that.

Robinson says the last time high water caused significant problems at the fair was the late 90s. She says the fair has moved up to higher ground since then.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.