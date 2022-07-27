Communities feel impact of flash flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families are cleaning up after some serious flooding that hit our region Tuesday.

Floyd County is one area that has been significantly hit with mudslides, popping up one by one in the Cow Creek area.

“My dad is 79 years old. He says this is the worst he’s ever seen,” Shondella Burchett said.

Heaping piles of mud and dirt have washed down into Burchett’s backyard, ruining her patio, plants and stone walkway.

“I never expected yesterday that it would be this magnitude,” Burchett said.

Thankfully, no water got inside her home. Burchett says, along with her family’s help, she spent an hour constantly sweeping away water from getting into her living room.

Burchett lives in the Cow Creek area of Floyd County.

It’s one of the areas hit hardest by Tuesday’s flash flooding.

In efforts to lend a hand in the cleanup process, the Floyd County Community Center is offering cleaning supplies like mops, buckets and bleach.

However, for anyone who may not be able to go pick it up themselves, county leaders have stepped in to help.

“We’re going to do it as needed. So, as soon as we get the calls we’re going out - and I will have supplies on the truck, so if I’m out and about and someone needs something then we’ll just drop it off,” said Terry Spurlock, Floyd County Deputy Judge Executive.

The Floyd County Community Center is offering cleaning supplies that you can pick up anytime. If you’re in the situation where you can’t drive to go get it, you can reach out to the Floyd County Fiscal Court and they can help get that supplies to you. Their number is 606-886-9193.

Neighbors like Burchett are thankful for any little bit of help. However, in her case she knows she has a long road ahead of her.

“You work so hard to keep things up and going and have a nice home and a nice place to live. It’s just when something like this happens, it’s very heart-wrenching,” Burchett said.

Burchett says she hopes to get some help from FEMA soon. Until then, however, she’ll have to start trying to pick up the pieces.

“You’re at a loss for words where to start. My dad was sitting there this morning. He said ‘sis, I don’t know where to start.’ He said ‘maybe I guess we’ll let it dry out and then go from there and see where that takes us,’” Burchett said.

The community isn’t out of the woods yet, as more rain is expected this week.

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a local state of emergency in Floyd county.

In a tweet, the governor said state assistance had not been requested yet, but Kentucky Emergency Management is on the ground.

He went on to say, “Team Kentucky is committed to helping the people of Floyd County during this time to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those living there.”

