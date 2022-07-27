Flood risk rolls on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a “localized” severe Appalachian rain day on Tuesday, prospects for more high water are on the table again Wednesday.

Turned out the flooding of Tuesday nailed a handful of counties in the coalfields while leaving most areas with a rather benign rain pattern. In hard hit Floyd County, Kentucky, a train of rainstorms (one downpour after another moving over the same wet ground) swamped parts of the county (Cow, Ivy and Abbot Creeks). 911 dispatchers also reported high water in Martin, Magoffin and Pike counties but not to the extent of Floyd.

Across the Tug Fork into southern Mingo County, West Virginia, Gilbert Creek overflowed onto rural roads and swamped some low-lying areas near the filling station.

The nemesis for the heavy rains falls squarely on the shoulders of three separate entities. First the humid tropical air that is moisture laden. Second a stalled front across the region which focuses the area where showers and downpours can form. And the final piece of the high water puzzle is the weak wind flow aloft which allows those storm trains to form and meander at a snail’s pace.

As the sun rises through noon and again in the early evening before sunset, a few new storm trains are likely to form and with them will come a risk of flash flooding.

So the flood watch rolls on Wednesday as issued by the National Weather Service. Trying to pinpoint where flooding will occur is a matter of waiting to see how radar pans out, hour by hour.

One final word since this pattern will not break until Saturday: in time, most areas will see at least some street flooding in poor drainage zones. Plan accordingly!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.