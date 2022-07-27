Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly having nude photos of underage victims

Kyler Hutchinson faces charges after nude photographs were found of underage victims, Elliott...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after allegedly contacting underage victims in different states for nude photos, the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Kyler Hutchinson faces charges after the photographs were discovered, deputies say. Investigators say Hutchinson made contact through a fake Instagram account. Deputies were notified about the alleged activity on Monday.

Hutchinson is charged with possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure minor/peace officer/sex offense.

He was taken to the Elliott County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

