Advertisement

Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility facing a charge of terroristic threatening.(West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of making terroristic threats on Twitter against West Virginia elected officials has been arrested, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The recipients of the threats include members of the WV Legislature and all law enforcement officials that advocate for or enforce abortion bans.

Michael Edward Herman, 35, is now in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility facing a charge of terroristic threatening.

The Twitter posts also included intimidating language aimed at the Governor, Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, and the Vice President of the United Stated States, Kamala Harris, relating to the passage and enforcement of abortion bans.

The pending abortion legislation will be taken up in the Legislature during special session Wednesday at noon.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy
Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, WV
Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, WV
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
fwf
first warning forecast
Hog weigh-in held at Cabell County Fair
Hog weigh-in held at Cabell County Fair