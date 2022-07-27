Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

CHALESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of making terroristic threats on Twitter against West Virginia elected officials has been arrested, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The recipients of the threats include members of the WV Legislature and all law enforcement officials that advocate for or enforce abortion bans.

Michael Edward Herman, 35, is now in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility facing a charge of terroristic threatening.

The Twitter posts also included intimidating language aimed at the Governor, Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, and the Vice President of the United Stated States, Kamala Harris, relating to the passage and enforcement of abortion bans.

The pending abortion legislation will be taken up in the Legislature during special session Wednesday at noon.

