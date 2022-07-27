Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested after guns and expensive electronic devices were stolen during a break-in at a pawn shop in Huntington.

Guns, expensive electronics stolen during smash-and-grab break-in at pawn shop

According to Huntington Police Lt. Phil Watkins, T.J. Cremeans, 20, of Huntington turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

On July 15, roughly $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry in Huntington.

Cremeans, who was arraigned Tuesday, is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.

Two long guns, some pocketknives, gaming systems, tablets, computers, and video games were all taken during the heist, which took roughly 15 minutes, Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry General Manager Cher Kiser.

Cremeans is only one of four people caught on security camera during the break-in.

Huntington Police are still working to locate the other three people involved.

Some items taken on July 15 have been recovered, according to HPD.

Cremeans is currently in the Western Regional Jail.

Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge. (Western regional jail)

For previous coverage, CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.