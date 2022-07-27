More waves of rain during “wettest week” of summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another day, another round of downpours on Wednesday led to a series of high water alerts. Flash flood warnings for parts of Central and Southern West Virginia held much of the day from mountainous areas like Nicholas and Fayette to Mingo and Logan in the WV Coalfields. Looking ahead there are two more days of downpours to navigate past before blowing the all clear whistle.

Tonight scattered evening showers and thundershowers will give way to a more general rain pattern overnight. In the tropical air mass downpours can easily form. Where these sudden outbreaks of heavier rain occur will define which areas wake up to high water on Thursday.

Thursday’s rains will be front-loaded with morning showers and thunderstorms moving away in time for brighter skies and warmer air. In fact by day’s end highs in the upper 80s will make for the hottest day of the week.

Then late Thursday night into Friday there will be a last push of rain and thunder before skies brighten and the temperature warms into the weekend. Highs in the 80s this weekend look good.

