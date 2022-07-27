Advertisement

Nicholas, Fayette Counties dealing with high water with more storms on the way

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS/FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials in Nicholas and Fayette Counties report neighbors are dealing with high water Wednesday following strong storms Wednesday.

High water over Nallen Bridge has closed Route 41 in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff posted an update on county conditions on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Nicholas County Emergency Management reports they are working to rescue a family left stranded by high water after staying by the river overnight. Rescue boats and fire crews are on the way to the makeshift island that was formed as the river rose near Carnifex Ferry Road.

Emergency management says the family is not in immediate danger.

A WSAZ viewer sent in video of a fast moving Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, West Virginia.

If you have video or pictures of high water in your neighborhood or county send them to WSAZ by clicking the link below:

Prospects for more high water are on the table again Wednesday.

TAP FOR AN UPDATE FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TONY CAVALIER

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy
Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

Great White and Slaughter coming to Paramount Arts Center
Great White and Slaughter coming to Paramount Arts Center
Back-to-school gadgets for all ages
Back-to-school gadgets for all ages
WVU alumni team moves on in TBT
Best VA wins
Back-to-school on a budget
Back-to-school on a budget