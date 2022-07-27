Public addresses PSC commission about Appalachian Power request to raise rates $297 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Tuesday evening’s Public Service Commission hearing, the community got the chance to speak their mind about Appalachian Power asking for a $297 million rate increase.

An increase Appalachian Power said would add $12 to $13 a month to the average customer’s bill but in a prior story we found would add around $18 a month.

This proposed increase has people like Stephanie Hysmith asking the Public Service Commission to deny the rate increase.

“I think they need to figure out how to budget their budgets themselves better without raising the rate the rates for customers,” she said.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper also spoke out against the rate hike, arguing there shouldn’t be any increase.

“They’ve had all the rate increases they need,” he said. “They don’t need any more rate increases. They need to take a timeout on this.”

Only a couple of people decided to speak to the commission. However, one Public Service commissioner said they received nearly 300 written statements in opposition to the proposed increase.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said they don’t want to increase rates but they need to.

“This is a case about fuel,” he said. The rise in energy sector costs whether that’s coal, natural gas, purchase power; all those things have risen dramatically over the past year.”

Moye said the company is operating at a loss when purchasing fuel for producing electricity but that overall the company is doing OK financially.

However, Carper doesn’t think the power company is making a strong argument because of their past rate hikes.

“In the last 15 years before this one, your power bill has gone up almost 200%,” Carper said.

Moye said he hopes there can be an agreement beneficial for all parties, but Carper said he doesn’t think there should be an increase in rates at all.

There will be an upcoming evidentiary hearing. However, a date has not been announced yet.

