State of Emergency declared in Floyd County after flooding

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLOY COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Officials in Floyd County have declared a local state of emergency due to significant rainfall and flooding, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear said on Twitter Wednesday the KY Division of Emergency Management is on the ground and helping.

“Team Kentucky is committed to helping the people of Floyd County during this time to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those living there.”

said Gov. Beshear

A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday evening across much of Kentucky. KY Division of Emergency Management is reminding neighbors to use caution and be mindful of flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying flood prone locations.

Flooding, mudslides, power outages reported in Floyd County after heavy rainfall

