Stolen AEP Ohio truck located

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - An American Electric Power truck reported stolen has been located, the company announced Wednesday.

AEP Ohio posted on its Facebook page that the truck stolen from the Zanesville area was found abandoned in a southeast Columbus park.

The man accused of stealing the vehicle has not been located by law enforcement.

Officials say the man could be wearing an AEP Ohio shirt he found inside the truck, but he is not an AEP employee.

AEP officials say the truck was taken Monday, July 25.

Man driving stolen AEP Ohio truck wanted

According to AEP Ohio, if you are in doubt about a person’s employment status with AEP, you can call 1-800-672-2231 to verify it.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.