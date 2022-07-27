Advertisement

WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV

Mingo Flood
Mingo Flood
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - While most people were trying to clean up after Tuesday’s flooding in one Southern West Virginia county, one driver was taking a different path.

Viewer video submitted by LaRae Browning Ferrell shows a red truck driving through several feet of raging flood water in the Gilbert’s Creek community.

Ferrell shot the video on her front porch.

We do not know what happened to the driver after this video was shot, but officials said no injuries were reported during the flooding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio

Latest News

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a bill that makes abortion illegal in...
W.Va. House passes bill making abortion illegal in most cases
American Electric Power officials in Ohio are advising people to be on the lookout for a man...
Stolen AEP Ohio truck located
Tony talks heavy rain and high water
Tony talks heavy rain and high water
Spending time outdoors with Cabell County Schools
Spending time outdoors with Cabell County Schools
Mudslides and flooding in Cow Creek, Ky.
State of Emergency declared in Floyd County after flooding