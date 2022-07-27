Advertisement

W.Va. House passes bill making abortion illegal in most cases

By Kimberly Donahue
Jul. 27, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a bill that makes abortion illegal in most cases.

House Bill 302 passed by a 69-23 vote with eight members absent.

Gov. Jim Justice had called on lawmakers to clarify, modernize and specify abortion laws in West Virginia, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

House Bill 302 would make abortion illegal including in cases of rape or incest of an adult or minor. There are certain exceptions including a fetus that could not survive outside the womb, a fetus that develops outside the uterus, or a medical emergency with risk of seriously death or bodily harm to the person carrying the fetus.

Under the legislation, a physician or licensed medical care provider would face felony charges of three to 10 years in prison and they could lose their license to practice if they performed an abortion.

The bill will head to the Senate next for consideration.

