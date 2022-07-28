Advertisement

Best Virginia is still alive in the TBT

MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
MU alumni squad is getting ready for 1st round TBT game
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just eight teams are left to play for a million dollar prize in The Basketball Tournament and Best Virginia is one of them. Kevin Jones hit the Elam Ending game winner as they beat Bucketneers by a final of 63-62. Jones and Jamil Morris each scored 10 points in the win.

They will now head to Dayton for the quarterfinals and play Red Scare Friday night at 9 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Verizon outage reported
Verizon outage leaves customers frustrated over lack of communication
Multiple law enforcement crews on scene of Cabell County incident
Sheriff names suspect in shooting incident
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Second probable case of Monkeypox identified in West Virginia

Latest News

WVU alumni team moves on in TBT
Best VA wins
WVU alumni team moves on in TBT
Best Virginia advances in TBT
Marshall running back up for freshman award
Sun Belt releases preseason football rankings
WVU alumni team will play Herd That Tuesday night
Best Virginia rolls in Round One