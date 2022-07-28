Best Virginia is still alive in the TBT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just eight teams are left to play for a million dollar prize in The Basketball Tournament and Best Virginia is one of them. Kevin Jones hit the Elam Ending game winner as they beat Bucketneers by a final of 63-62. Jones and Jamil Morris each scored 10 points in the win.

They will now head to Dayton for the quarterfinals and play Red Scare Friday night at 9 p.m.

This story will be updated.

