UPDATE | Road reopens after crash

The truck involved was towing a vintage Camero.
The truck involved was towing a vintage Camero.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: 07/28/2022 @ 6:40 A.M.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- I-79 Northbound has fully reopened after a crash.

Crews spent the overnight hours cleaning up a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on I-79 North, just north of the Wallback exit, and closed the slow lane.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department tells us a pickup truck slammed into the flatbed trailer of a semi that was parked on the side of the road.

At this time, deputies believe fog may have been a factor.

The pickup truck was towing a vintage Camero, which was also damaged in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 07/28/2022 @ 6:20 A.M.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on scene of a crash on I-79 North, just north of the Wallback exit.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department tells us a pickup truck slammed into the flatbed trailer of a semi that was parked on the side of the road.

At this time, deputies believe fog may have been a factor.

The pickup truck was towing a vintage Camero, which was also damaged in the crash.

I-79 North is down to 1 lane as crews work to clean up the crash.

The slow lane is closed.

No injuries were reported.

