UPDATE | Road reopens after crash

UPDATE: 07/28/2022 @ 6:40 A.M.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- I-79 Northbound has fully reopened after a crash.

Crews spent the overnight hours cleaning up a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on I-79 North, just north of the Wallback exit, and closed the slow lane.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department tells us a pickup truck slammed into the flatbed trailer of a semi that was parked on the side of the road.

At this time, deputies believe fog may have been a factor.

The pickup truck was towing a vintage Camero, which was also damaged in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 07/28/2022 @ 6:20 A.M.

