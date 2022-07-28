Family struggles with front yard flooding whenever it storms

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One Winfield family said they’ve been reaching out to the state Division of Highways for more than a year to repair a collapsed culvert and ditch lines that are causing their front yard to flood every time it storms without any success.

Hours after Wednesday’s storms subsided, the front yard and street of the Hawley family were still covered in water.

“When the culvert is collapsed, water, when we get these hard rainstorms, can’t drain down the drain lines and what’s occurring is water is coming across the road and coming into our driveway,” Jay Hawley said.

Hawley lives in the 6900 block of Winfield Road. He said in the last year he’s reached out to DOH at least five times but hasn’t seen any improvements.

Living with cerebral palsy, he said it’s difficult to clean up after a big storm.

“When we get a mess like this, I have to rely heavily on my wife or people within my circle to help us clean up,” he said. “I just want the problem fixed.”

Hawley said DOH members stopped by Wednesday and they agreed something needs to be done.

We both called and emailed the Division of Highways to see if someone would do an interview with us. We were sent this email that reads:

“I spoke with our District 1 Maintenance Engineer and she confirmed that we have crews out accessing flood damages and high water in all areas hit by the recent heavy rains. When our crews visit sites for flood cleanup, they always do something. The snapshot in time you see with them paying one visit to the site is never the entire process all at once. The finished roadways, bridges, drainage pipes, and other infrastructure you see completed all around the state is the direct result of a process which includes workers visiting sites to survey damages. This infrastructure does not just occur; it is the result of work. Maintenance forces respond to areas to see if there are immediate remedies they can take to relieve flooding situations; those remedies could be things like clearing a fallen tree or unclogging a ditch. In areas where there are no immediate remedies, they document what they see for further evaluation by an engineer. In the area you mentioned, they noted its placement below the AEP landfill with increased runoff. As the location is further evaluated, engineers will study the location to see if there are problems with any of our systems or with privately owned homes and businesses which contribute to flooding. If there are areas on our system, we design and schedule repairs. If there are problem areas on private property, we talk with the property owners and see what remedies may be available. We work with the community, its leaders, businesses -- everyone -- to get results. As we have mentioned many times before to you specifically, if you see workers on the ground or if you see orange cones or traffic control devices, it means we are doing something at the location. During heavy rains which cause flooding for multiple areas, our people are on the ground before it even stops raining, but the work continues as they take the information from the field back to design the solutions. It continues further as they arrange logistics to complete that work, either with our own crews or by hiring a contractor. It can rain faster than we can work, but when it stops raining, we keep working. Please let your viewers know we appreciate their consideration for our workers in work zones all around the state; heads up - phones down - to keep everyone safe.”

