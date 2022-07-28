Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Floyd County, Kentucky Sheriff John Hunt told WSAZ Thursday morning many in the county are ‘still trapped’ by flood waters.

Sheriff Hunt says water rescues began as early as 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

In the hard-hit City of Wayland, officials are transporting rescued homeowners and families to the Wayland Fire Department.

“We had to rescue some on floating debris – a house door. We had to put a lady on a house door that would float,” said Sheriff Hunt. “We are using all resources, anything that we have available to rescue these people.”

Sheriff Hunt is urging homeowners in areas likely to take on water to ‘get out now.’

Many phone lines in the county are down. The sheriff’s office says it has been receiving requests for help through text and/or on Facebook.

Sheriff Hunt says the office has deployed boats into the flood waters along with acquiring private boats to assist in rescue efforts.

Route 122, Route 7 and Route 550 are currently shut down in Floyd County due to high water.

“People are going to run into high water pretty quick in any of these areas,” said Sheriff Hunt. “It has been hard for us to get boats in close enough range to get to certain houses. The water is pretty swift and unfortunately there’s a lot of distance to travel to get to some of these houses.”

The Floyd County Community Center on Route 18 is open to anyone in need of a dry shelter, Sheriff Hunt says.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, trafficking in Schedule 1 and 2 drugs, and...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

Latest News

Interview with Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt
Interview with Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt
Eastern Ky flooding coverage
LIVE COVERAGE | Devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky
“What we are going to see coming out of this is massive property damage. We expect the loss of...
National Guard, State of Emergency activated following flooding in eastern Ky
Gov Beshear
Eastern Kentucky flooding| Gov. Beshear holds press conference