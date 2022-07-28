Friday flood risk considered

Communities in eastern Kentucky are experiencing severe flash flooding.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The disparity in weather conditions the past 24 hours is breath-taking. From areas getting only a modest rain in Ohio…to a few healthy downpours in the I-64 stretch keeping flowers and lawns well-watered… to the devastating pictures of violent life threatening flash flooding in the Kentucky Coalfields and Highlands.

Tonight the weather looks fine, a sort of tropical paradise, with evening warm and humid sunshine breaking thru the cloud deck. An ideal night for fairs and concerts!

Late tonight a blob of new rains will be pushing toward the region via way of St. Louis where a new flood alert is in effect on Thursday evening. The risk of new heavy rains and possible flooding will depend on a possible injection of moisture from Tennessee. With the bar so low now for new flooding (thanks to a super saturated ground) the chance of renewed high water in the Coalfields or even farther north will need to be closely monitored.

Hence the FLOOD WATCH rolls into a 4th straight day.

The actual front that can clear the humid air responsible for the rain away is expected to pass Friday night with one last gasp of showers before a drying trend sets in on Saturday.

