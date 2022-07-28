High water, mudslides reported following excessive rain in Kentucky counties

FLOYD/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky (WSAZ) -- Many areas of eastern Kentucky received excessive rainfall causing dangerous flooding overnight. Blocked roads from high water, mud slides and trees have been reported.

Water is still rising in some areas and future weather forecasts are predicting additional rainfall over the next several days. Many roads are impassable at this time due to widespread flooding as well as trees and downed power lines.

In Floyd County, the sheriff reports water rescues are under way in the city of Wayland.

Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding. (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff reports serious flooding in the left and right Beaver Creek areas. The sheriff also says Route 122 is shut down at Minnie in front of the park.

Water is covering all roads listed below in Floyd County:

Ky 122

Ky 7

Ky 550

Ky 979

Ky 1498

Ky 466

Ky 1089

Ky 2029

The following roads in Pike County are impassable, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: KY 610 in Virgie

KY 3414 left fork of long fork

KY 610 various areas with water over the road

Ky 612 MP 1-2 water over roadway

Ky 610 at Forton MP 1-2 water over road

Ky 1469 MP 14 water over road

Ky 805 MP 5-6 water over road

Ky 1469 MP 11-12 water over road

Reports of power outages across Kentucky Power’s territory have been reported through the night. Nearly 20,000 Kentucky Power customers are without power this morning with more than 340 outage cases needing addressed.

It is anticipated that damage assessment and restoration will continue for several days.

Kentucky Power says dangerous flooding conditions and inaccessible areas will most likely slow restoration efforts.

As of this morning, these counties in our region are experiencing the majority of outages:

Floyd County - approximately 1,300 customers

Johnson County - approximately 890 customers

Martin County - approximately 1,500 customers

Pike County - approximately 1,900 customers

This is a developing story.

