Advertisement

Husband, wife charged in connection with sexual assault of minor case

Dusty Polachek is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond and will appear in...
Dusty Polachek is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, July 28, 2022.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – The husband of a woman accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy is now also facing charges in connection with the alleged abuse, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

WSAZ first reported Kimberly Mae Polacheck’s arrest on rape charges on July 25.

Woman accused of kidnapping and rape of 12-year-old boy

The sheriff’s office says on July 27 deputies were given new information that led to interviews with three victims who implicated Polachek’s husband as involved in some of the incidents.

Deputies responded to Dusty Polachek’s apartment located along Thomas Avenue in Portsmouth and recovered new evidence.

Dusty Polacheck, 31, of Portsmouth was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering children, a felony of the 2nd degree, three counts of corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a felony of the 4th degree, one count of disseminating matter to a juvenile, a felony of the 5th degree, attempted sexual battery, a felony of the 4th degree, and importuning, a felony of the 5th degree.

Dusty Polachek is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two...
Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)

Kimberly Polachek is in custody in the Scioto County Jail. Her bond is $400,000.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, trafficking in Schedule 1 and 2 drugs, and...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding
The truck involved was towing a vintage Camero.
UPDATE | Road reopens after crash
fwf
More High Water In The Coalfields
fwf
first warning forecast