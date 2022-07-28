Husband, wife charged in connection with sexual assault of minor case

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – The husband of a woman accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy is now also facing charges in connection with the alleged abuse, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

WSAZ first reported Kimberly Mae Polacheck’s arrest on rape charges on July 25.

The sheriff’s office says on July 27 deputies were given new information that led to interviews with three victims who implicated Polachek’s husband as involved in some of the incidents.

Deputies responded to Dusty Polachek’s apartment located along Thomas Avenue in Portsmouth and recovered new evidence.

Dusty Polacheck, 31, of Portsmouth was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering children, a felony of the 2nd degree, three counts of corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, a felony of the 4th degree, one count of disseminating matter to a juvenile, a felony of the 5th degree, attempted sexual battery, a felony of the 4th degree, and importuning, a felony of the 5th degree.

Dusty Polachek is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Polachek is in custody in the Scioto County Jail. Her bond is $400,000.

