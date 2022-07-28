Ky AG | Price gouging hotline activated amid flash flooding event

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - The price gouging hotline and online reporting portal has been activated in Kentucky in response to severe flooding.

Suspected price gouging can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 502-696-5485 or by clicking here.

“Our hearts are with our fellow Kentuckians who are affected by flooding in Southeastern Kentucky, and we will work together to ensure that price gouging does not prevent them from getting the supplies and essential items that are needed during this incredibly difficult time,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “We encourage Kentuckians to report possible price gouging immediately at ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or by calling 502-696-5485.”

When filing a price gouging complaint, Kentuckians are encouraged to report as many details as possible about the suspected price gouging, including the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known. 

If a refund is sought, consumers should also keep receipts from the transaction to show proof of purchase.

