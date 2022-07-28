National Guard, State of Emergency activated following flooding in eastern Ky

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - With a massive number of roads and homes covered by water Thursday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the commonwealth and unlocked emergency resources needed by activating the National Guard.

Gov. Beshear also signed a State of Emergency Thursday morning.

Gov. Beshear calling it ‘one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history’ Thursday morning during a press conference.

High water, mudslides reported following excessive rain in Kentucky counties

“In most places we are not seeing receding water, in fact, in most places, it has not crested,” said Gov. Beshear. “What we are going to see coming out of this is massive property damage. We expect the loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes.”

Beshear said Thursday this flooding event will likely take families years not months to rebuild and recover from.

The National Guard will be using three helicopters and deploying trucks to get through the high water, Gov. Beshear said. Kentucky State Police will also be deploying an extra helicopter for rescue operations and Fish and Wildlife crews are heading out into flood waters with boats to assist with rescue efforts.

“There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on top of roofs waiting to be rescued,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear said Thursday officials are opening three state parks to homeowners and families who have lost their homes.

Those parks are: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Buckhorn and Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

Gov. Beshear says there are roughly 23,000 customers without power statewide in Kentucky and that number is expected to go up. Water service has also been disrupted, including systems in Pike and Martin counties.

Gov. Beshear says the state has already ordered truckloads of water and are headed impacted areas.

Floyd and Pike counties have already declared local State of Emergencies.

Minority Leader of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell released the following statement on Twitter Thursday:

“My prayers are with the families in Eastern Kentucky facing heavy floods, mudslides, and power outages this week. My team is in close contact with local officials and I’m ready to provide any help I can. Thank you to the first responders who are helping Kentuckians stay safe.”

Auditor Mike Harmon released the following statement Thursday on the emergency flooding situation in eastern Kentucky:

“My prayers are with our fellow Kentuckians being impacted by the devastating flash flooding going on in Breathitt, Knott, and Perry Counties. I also pray for the safety of our first responders who are putting their lives on the line to save their neighbors, and crews working to restore power and cell service to the impacted areas.”

