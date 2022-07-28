Police officer faces drug charges, among others

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An Ironton Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday night on charges, including drug trafficking, according to information from the Lawrence County Jail.

Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, trafficking in Schedule 1 and 2 drugs, and tampering with evidence charges, jail officials say.

Spoljaric was arrested late Wednesday and was in the process of being booked late that night, according to jail officials in Scioto County.

There’s no word about the specific nature of the charges. He is being held without bond, according to preliminary information from the jail.

Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner said Spoljaric is on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation per the FOP contract.

