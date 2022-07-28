Advertisement

Several EKY counties reporting damage from ongoing flash flooding

Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely
Photo Courtesy: Marlene Stokely(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The damage is widespread and significant following what can only be described as an historic flash flooding event across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and surrounding states.

After several rounds of rain moved through the region in preceding days, an area of slow-moving thunderstorms developed across portions of the Kentucky River Valley, dumping several inches of rain. That rain, accumulating several inches in a short period of time, fell on already saturated ground, causing creeks and streams to pour out of their banks.

The National Weather Service’s Forecast Office in Jackson reported 4.11″ inches of rain on Wednesday, surpassing the previous daily record for July 27 of 1.37 inches. That total also exceeded the previous high water mark for record daily rainfall for the entire month of July, which was 3.04 inches, set back during another significant flooding event on July 14, 2015.

The office also issued at least three rarely used Flash Flood Emergencies for portions of the Kentucky River Valley.

Flash flooding has been reported throughout Breathitt, Leslie, Letcher, Knott, Magoffin, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe Counties in Kentucky, as well as Dickenson and Wise Counties in Virginia along with the independent City of Norton.

The City of Hazard posted some flooding updates on its Facebook page. You can see those below:

As of 8:30 a.m., more than 20,000 people are without power, most of those being Kentucky Power customers. You can find the latest outages here.

Below are several photos and videos sent in by viewers of the damage floodwaters have done throughout the region.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, trafficking in Schedule 1 and 2 drugs, and...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

Latest News

fwf
More High Water In The Coalfields
fwf
first warning forecast
Flood threat day 3
First Warning Forecast
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks at flooding risk
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks at next flooding risk
High water in Charleston earlier this summer
More waves of rain during “wettest week” of summer