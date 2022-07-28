Stranger approaches woman on sidewalk, sets her on fire, Canadian police say

Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Police in Canada are investigating after a stranger approached a woman sitting on a sidewalk and set her on fire.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the victim, identified as a woman in her 50s, was sitting on a downtown sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached her.

Police said the man then poured a flammable substance on her head and lit her on fire.

The woman was able to run to a nearby business for help. She was taken to the hospital for serious burn injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

“This was a shocking attack that targeted a vulnerable member of our community,” Constable Tania Visintin with Vancouver police said. “We need witnesses and anyone with information to call police and help solve this crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Bradley Spoljaric, 29, faces domestic violence, trafficking in Schedule 1 and 2 drugs, and...
Police officer faces drug charges, among others
Cremeans is facing a felony breaking and entering charge.
Man turns himself in following pawn shop break-in, theft
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Accident knocks out power to hundreds of residents and businesses
Michael Edward Herman, 35, is in the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Man arrested for threatening elected officials on Twitter

Latest News

MADfest 2022 to raise awareness on Mental Health
MAD Fest 2022 to raise awareness on Mental Health
Broadway in Charleston with the Clay Center
Broadway in Charleston with the Clay Center
Tiny homes and airbnb
Tiny homes and airbnb
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Science experiments for students
Science experiments for kids