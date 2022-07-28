Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Nicholas Co.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of firing shots at deputies was injured when law enforcement returned fire, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 27, 911 received a complaint of disorderly conduct at U-save in Craigsville.

When deputies arrived around 11:40 p.m., and a man inside refused to leave.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies then reported the man, later identified as Brain Woody, began firing a handgun at a deputy.

The deputy returned fire and Woody, 39, was hit by gunfire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one round fired from Woody hit an ambulance outside.

Woody was taken to the Summersville Regional Medical Center for treatment.

