Thursday starts with Coalfield high water

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After 3 days of dodging rain showers and downpours a new slug of heavy rain is targeting the Coalfield region overnight. That sets up the risk of a night-time round of flash flooding. Given how saturated the ground is already the prospects for high water are amped up overnight thru the first light of Thursday. This new band of heavy rain will trend to stay south of I-64 though showers will make it to the River Cities and Kanawha Valley too.

Focusing on the southern Coalfields, the hardest hit areas from this week have been in the zone from Floyd KY to Mingo WV and along the Midland Trail thru Fayette-Nicholas Counties. That makes the southern zones more prone to overnight high water.

The overnight rains will ebb by mid-morning with high water problems still an issue. As clouds thin, breaks in the overcast will yield afternoon partial sunshine. By this time the only high water will be that which is left over from the morning rains.

Looking ahead Friday will feature the passage of a cool front and with it one last round of downpours and perhaps one last rash of flash flooding.

Finally keep in mind that late night and early morning high water can be difficult to see during the dark. So it is recommended you put off any travel by car in the flood zone at least until the first light of day.

